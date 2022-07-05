MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $7,403.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00147817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016284 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

