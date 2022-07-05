Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 366.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.47.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $306.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.