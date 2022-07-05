Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 256.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

