MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Up 18.3% in June

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,265. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $186.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

