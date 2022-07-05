Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Update

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.70. 3,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,128. Medpace has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Medpace by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 18.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 86,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

