Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Update

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.70. 3,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,128. Medpace has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.43.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Medpace by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 18.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 86,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
