Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Decreased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.46. The company had a trading volume of 306,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,488,012. The firm has a market cap of $434.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average of $229.44.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.