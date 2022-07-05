Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 195 at Berenberg Bank

Metal Tiger (LON:MTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON MTR opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.90. Metal Tiger has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 29 ($0.35). The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a market cap of £24.57 million and a P/E ratio of 490.00.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

