Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 195 at Berenberg Bank

Metal Tiger (LON:MTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON MTR opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.90. Metal Tiger has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 29 ($0.35). The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a market cap of £24.57 million and a P/E ratio of 490.00.
Metal Tiger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.