Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Down 29.5% in June

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,461,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTAL opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

