MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 9,121.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 9,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,042. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

