Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.