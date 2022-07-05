Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares — Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HIE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. 2,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,600. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 270,456 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

