Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 190691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.51 million and a PE ratio of 51.00.
Minera Alamos Company Profile (CVE:MAI)
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
