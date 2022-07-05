Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.47

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 3602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several research analysts have commented on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

