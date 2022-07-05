Mission Wealth Management LP Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $200.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

