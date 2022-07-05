Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $174.82 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.64.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

