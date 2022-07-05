Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $4.65 Million in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 883,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Heliogen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth $330,250,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth $19,012,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth $8,301,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth $5,329,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,001,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,943,205.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gross acquired 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,768.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLGN stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Heliogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

