Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,675,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,457,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

