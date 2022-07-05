Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $756,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL opened at $1,470.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,487.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,325.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,756.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

