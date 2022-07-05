Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 13,207 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 311.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 72,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,918,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,235,000 after acquiring an additional 199,913 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

