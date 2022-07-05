Mizuho Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $215.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.24.

V stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. Visa has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

