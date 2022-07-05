Mizuho Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $210.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.41.

NYSE:HCA opened at $175.06 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $165.88 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

