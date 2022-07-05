Mode Global (LON:MODE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 98509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.25. The stock has a market cap of £5.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.
Mode Global Company Profile (LON:MODE)
