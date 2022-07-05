Mode Global (LON:MODE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 98509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.25. The stock has a market cap of £5.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Mode Global Company Profile (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets, and earn interest on Bitcoin holdings; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses. It also offers social media and mobile payment platforms to make and receive payments by using mobile phones.

