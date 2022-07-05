Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

