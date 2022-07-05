Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $350.77

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $350.77 and last traded at $352.31, with a volume of 1549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.25.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,498,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.