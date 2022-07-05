Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Acquires $24,799.14 in Stock

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Allison acquired 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $24,799.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $198.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 327,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

