Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00255858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002207 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

