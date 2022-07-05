Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:MACAW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,611. Moringa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 242,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

