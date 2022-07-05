Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.
Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTB)
