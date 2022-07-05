Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

