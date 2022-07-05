Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN MITQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,936. Moving iMage Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

In other Moving iMage Technologies news, CEO Philip L. Rafnson acquired 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,074,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,793.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

