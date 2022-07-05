Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $190.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.25. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.35 and a 52 week high of $195.89.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

