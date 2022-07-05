Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after buying an additional 516,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after buying an additional 500,607 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

