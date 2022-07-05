Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Graham accounts for 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Graham worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in Graham by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Graham by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Graham by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $581.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.77 and a 200-day moving average of $596.60. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $533.77 and a 1-year high of $675.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $914.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 9.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

