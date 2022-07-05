Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Invests $48,000 in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 81,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,332,475.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 145,265 shares of company stock valued at $545,756. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on PHX shares. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

