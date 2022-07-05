Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,675,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,457,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

