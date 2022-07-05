Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

