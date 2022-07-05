Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes $3.14 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000. Coterra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $59,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

