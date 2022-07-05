MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock to $100.00. The company traded as low as $71.68 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 2954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

