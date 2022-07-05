MXC (MXC) Price Tops $0.0808 on Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. MXC has a market capitalization of $213.38 million and $7.26 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00303256 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.44 or 0.02162063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006188 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

