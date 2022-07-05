Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NBRV opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

