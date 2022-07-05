National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Sells 365,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.4% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $41,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,456,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

