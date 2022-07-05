Navcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $152,151.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $152,151.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000874 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001896 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011536 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,829,330 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.