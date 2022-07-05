nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Up 7.4%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 3,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 760,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of nCino by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

