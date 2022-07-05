Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Hits $579.49 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Neo has a total market cap of $579.49 million and $43.59 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $8.22 or 0.00042035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00143235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.01027750 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00086099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.56 or 0.99937015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.