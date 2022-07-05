NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

