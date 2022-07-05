NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.