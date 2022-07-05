Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004103 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00080061 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.