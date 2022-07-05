New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 4.41 and last traded at 4.41. 2,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 169,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.72.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Found Gold in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Found Gold stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

