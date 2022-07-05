NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $24.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00247059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002280 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

