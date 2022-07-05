Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 236,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

