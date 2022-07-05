NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,100 ($85.98) price objective on the stock.

NXGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($94.45) to GBX 7,280 ($88.16) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($97.18) to GBX 6,450 ($78.11) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NEXT in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,203.60.

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. NEXT has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

